Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Justifies Her MASSIVE Carbon Footprint: I’m Just ‘Living In This World’

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) has responded to reports that, despite being the author of the extreme environmental legislation known as the Green New Deal, she has a far larger carbon footprint than the average American, and does not appear to have made any changes to her lifestyle, despite her apocalyptic environmental predictions.

According to the New York Post, Ocasio-Cortez justifies her office’s use of carbon-spewing combustion engine vehicles and frequent air travel by noting that she is just “living in the world.”

“I also fly and use AC,” she tweeted Saturday night. “Living in the world as it is isn’t an argument against working towards a better future.”

But, it seems, Ocasio-Cortez isn’t simply “living” the way an average American might. According to another, groundbreaking expose from the Post, the Green New Deal author — who proposes completely ending domestic air travel, eliminating bovine flatulence, and replacing all combustion engine vehicles with vehicles that operate solely on electricity — frequently uses Uber, Lyft, cabs, and car-sharing services, and has an impressive flight log.

“Since declaring her candidacy in May 2017, Ocasio-Cortez’s campaign heavily relied on those combustible-engine cars — even though a subway station was just 138 feet from her Elmhurst campaign office,” the Post reports. “She listed 1,049 transactions for Uber, Lyft, Juno and other car services, federal filings show. The campaign had 505 Uber expenses alone.”

"In all, Ocasio-Cortez spent $29,365.70 on those emissions-spewing vehicles, along with car and van rentals — even though her Queens HQ was a one-minute walk to the 7 train," they claim.