Colorado Counties Adopt ‘2nd Amendment Sanctuary’ Status Against Gun Control

Counties In Colorado Have Begun Adopting “second Amendment Sanctuary” Status Against A Democrat-sponsored Gun Confiscation Law Making Its Way Through The State Legislature.

Democrat lawmakers are pushing a red flag law to empower police to seize firearms from Colorado residents.

KRDO reports that the red flag legislation is headed for the Colorado House floor for a vote where it is expected to pass.

Custer and Freemont Counties have both declared themselves “Second Amendment Sanctuaries” to signal that sheriffs are not obligated to enforce the gun control. Moreover, the Greeley Tribune reports that Weld County Commissioners have been asked to declare sanctuary status for their county as well.- READ MORE