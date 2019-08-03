Sen. Tom Cotton: CNN Rigs Democrat TV Debate to Protect ‘Their Party’

CNN executives have rigged the July 30 Democratic debate to protect “their party” from a damaging repeat of the first debates, GOP Sen. Tom Cotton said Tuesday.

“CNN has said they are not going to have hand-raising or yes/no questions,” he told an event organized by the Center for Immigration Studies. “Well, that’s because CNN … understands that the party they represent was embarrassed by the hand-raising questions [in the first debate and] … CNN does not want to do anything to hurt their party,” said the Arkansas Senator.

Cotton’s jibe was prompted by dramatic moments in the first and second TV debates for the Democrat candidates when nearly all were recorded raising their hands or voices to endorse the decriminalization of illegal migration and the award of free healthcare to illegal migrants.

Cotton’s answer came during a conversation about immigration policy and its damaging impact on ordinary Americans’ ability to earn a decent living.

“The Democrats have lost their mind when it comes to immigration,” Cotton told host Mark Krikorian. He continued: