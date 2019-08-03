Booker blamed Russians and GOP voter suppression for Hillary’s 2016 loss in Michigan—WaPo calls out the lie

The Washington Post gave Senator Cory Booker (D., N.J.) four pinocchios for his claim that voter suppression was responsible for Democrats losing Michigan in 2016.

“We lost the state of Michigan because everybody from Republicans to Russians were targeting the suppression of African American voters,” Booker said during the Democratic debate on Wednesday, a claim that the Post says is supported by no evidence. “Election experts say they see little or no evidence that the activities by the Russians and the Trump campaign actually swayed the election in Michigan,” Post fact-checker Glenn Kessler writes.

Kessler notes that Russian propaganda efforts did make an effort to discourage African-American voters, but didn’t appear to have much effect.

“There were Russian-linked Facebook ads that targeted African American voters and voiced opposition to Clinton, but there is not strong evidence that they influenced many voters,” Matt Grossman, director of the Institute for Public Policy and Social Research at Michigan State University, told the Post. “African American turnout in Michigan was down from 2012 to 2016, partially because it had previously risen for Barack Obama. Clinton also received a lower share of the African American vote than Obama.” –READ MORE