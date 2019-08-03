Cornyn Challenger Supports Providing Health Care to Illegal Immigrants

Mary Jennings “MJ” Hegar, who is attempting to unseat Sen. John Cornyn (R., Texas), told reporters in Dallas last week that she supports providing health care benefits to illegal immigrants.

Hegar, who ran unsuccessfully against Rep. John Carter (R., Texas) in 2018, was asked whether she agrees with 2020 Democratic presidential candidates who raised their hands at the first debate in support of government providing health insurance to undocumented immigrants.

“I don’t think we should be asking these very high-level, one-question questions that have people raise their hand but no context and no details, because right now when somebody walks into an emergency room, we don’t ask them what their citizenship status is or anything like that,” Hegar said.

“For us to be able to be healthy as a society, going to school with each other, serving each other food and things like that. So I am going to be extending Medicare availability for everybody. I want to preserve choice,” Hegar continued. “I want people who want to keep their private insurance, which I don’t think will be many people, especially when they start to compare to see how great Medicare is. I want people to be able to choose that option though.” – READ MORE