Vegas police officer shot in head may need ventilator for rest of his life, family says

The Las Vegas police officer shot in the head while attempting to disperse a group of protesters on the Strip last week will likely remain on a ventilator for the rest of his life, his family said Tuesday.

The family of Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Officer Shay Mikalonis, 29, gave an update on his condition in a statement released through the department.

“Shay is on a ventilator and will be for the foreseeable future or perhaps the rest of his life,” the statement said.

The family said Mikalonis is still listed in critical condition in a trauma unit at the University Medical Center in Las Vegas. They said he is awake and “appears to recognize his family.”

“He had a set back today, but the outstanding staff at UMC is working hard to get his vitals back under control,” the update said. – READ MORE

