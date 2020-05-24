Sen. Tim Scott: Biden’s new comment on black voters is ‘most arrogant and condescending’ thing I’ve ever heard

Sen. Tim Scott told “Varney & Co.” on Friday that presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden made the “most condescending and arrogant comments toward the black community he has ever heard.”

Biden faced a swift backlash on Friday for suggesting during a radio interview with host Charlamagne tha God that those having a hard time “figuring out” whether to support him or President Trump “ain’t black.”

Scott, R-S.C., said such comments are not surprising considering Biden’s record in “sponsoring a crime bill in the 1990s that jailed more African-American males than any other legislation.”

1.3 million black Americans already voted for Trump in 2016. This morning, Joe Biden told every single one of us we “ain’t black.” I’d say I’m surprised, but it’s sadly par for the course for Democrats to take the black community for granted and brow beat those that don’t agree. — Tim Scott (@SenatorTimScott) May 22, 2020

“And President Trump comes along, and through his criminal justice reform, corrects the absolute mistakes made by Joe Biden; 1.3 million African-Americans voted for Trump. He’s saying to 1.3 million African-Americans that you are not black? Who in the heck does he think he is? That is the most arrogant, outrageous comment that I’ve heard in a very long time and I take offense to that.” – READ MORE

