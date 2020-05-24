Biden: I’m Going to Beat Joe Biden (VIDEO)

Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on Friday appeared to tell CNBC he will defeat himself in the November election.

“I’m prepared to say that I have a record of over 40 years and that I’m going to beat Joe Biden,” Biden said. “Look at my record.”

Biden’s campaign did not reply by press time to a request for clarification.

The candidate was responding to an interview question about whether he plans to govern as a progressive “in the mold of” Sens. Bernie Sanders (I., Vt.) and Elizabeth Warren (D., Mass.). Biden noted his record and opposition to progressive policies like Medicare for All. – READ MORE

