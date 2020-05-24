Herschel Walker Blasts Biden for Comments on Black Voters: ‘You Don’t Determine Who We Vote For’

College football and NFL legend Herschel Walker ripped former Vice President Joe Biden on Friday, after the Democrat nominee said that black people confused about who to vote for, “ain’t black.”

During a Friday interview on The Breakfast Club, Biden told host Charlamagne tha God that if black people were “confused” about whether to vote for him or Trump, then they “ain’t black.”

Wow. I just watched former Vice President @JoeBiden… Does he not understand that black and brown skinned people can think for themselves. You don’t determine who we vote for. @DonaldJTrumpJr @FoxNews @espn @CNN @POTUS @realDonaldTrump #YouAintBlack — Herschel Walker (@HerschelWalker) May 22, 2020

“If you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t black,” Biden said to Charlamagne. – READ MORE

