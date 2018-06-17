At least 5 Illegals killed in Texas chase involving Border Patrol agents

At least five undocumented immigrants are dead following a chase involving Border Patrol agents in Big Wells, Texas.

According to Dimmit County Sheriff Marion Boy, the vehicle was traveling around 100 mph when the crash happened off Highway 85, WOAI reported.

The driver of the vehicle was trying to escape agents about noon Sunday when the vehicle went off the road, officials said. The driver tried to correct the vehicle, which caused it to rollover on the highway.

During a press conference, Boy said 14 people were in the vehicle, including the driver and passenger. Two people are believed to be U.S. citizens.

Several people were ejected from the vehicle during the crash. Four people were pronounced dead at the scene, officials said. A fifth person died at a San Antonio hospital.

READ MORE:

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1