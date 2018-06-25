Sen. Ron Johnson Shows What Happened to Border Crossings After Obama Signed DACA

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI), in an appearance on CNN on Sunday, used a chart to show what happened with unaccompanied minors crossing the U.S.-Mexico border after President Obama enacted the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program.

“Prior to DACA, we had about 4,000 unaccompanied children from Central America coming in here,” he explained. “Then President Obama instituted [DACA] and you can see the result. Since that point in time, over 200,000 unaccompanied children have come in from Central America.”

The senator held up a chart that showed a spike in border crossings following the administration’s legalization of those illegally brought to the United States as children.- READ MORE

