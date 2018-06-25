Investigation: Obama’s People Drugged, Force-Fed Meds to Border Kids

A blockbuster report last week by the Center for Investigative Reporting cast a glaring light on a practice of U.S. authorities forcing immigrant children who have been separated from their parents to take psychiatric medicines – and forcibly injecting them if they resisted.

But in its eagerness to damn President Donald Trump and his administration for yet another aspect of handling illegal alien minors, according to a commentary writer for the Washington Examiner, the report left out one crucial detail.

The practice began during the Obama administration, and three of the four minors who are plaintiffs in a lawsuit naming Attorney General Jeff Sessions as a defendant were actually drugged long before Trump even took the oath of office.

As reported by the Washington Examiner’s Philip Wegmann, a lengthy article published Wednesday by Reveal, a publication of the Center for Investigative Reporting, failed to note anywhere in the text that the practice of drugging illegal alien children at a Houston-area social services contractor was begun while Obama was in the White House.

“The reporting is detailed and horrific, but the story creates a fake villain,” Wegmann wrote. “The first words of the piece are ‘President Donald Trump.’ The article blames Trump and his current zero tolerance policy on immigration for creating “a zombie army of children.” That is misleading at best.

“Three of the four children cited in the report were drugged during the Obama administration. According to federal court filings, only one occurred while Trump was actually president. The other three happened in 2016. That timing is left out of the story, which, after opening with Trump’s policies, never mentions the years of the specific incidents of mistreatment.” – READ MORE

