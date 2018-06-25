True Pundit

VIDEO: Woman calls police over 8-year-old selling bottled water on SF sidewalk ‘without permit’

Posted on by
An 8-year-old was forced to contend with John Law after a woman called the police on her over selling bottled water on a San Francisco sidewalk.

The woman appearing to call the police was identified by the Huffington Post as Alison Ettel.

Claiming she was “pretending” to call the cops, Ettel said she just “snapped” after hearing the sellers from her office window. – READ MORE

