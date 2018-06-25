TV
VIDEO: Woman calls police over 8-year-old selling bottled water on SF sidewalk ‘without permit’
An 8-year-old was forced to contend with John Law after a woman called the police on her over selling bottled water on a San Francisco sidewalk.
So my little cousin was selling water and didn't have a permit so this lady decided to call the cops on an 8 year old. #PermitPatty pic.twitter.com/SiL61pnAgl
— Raj 🌹 (@_ethiopiangold) June 23, 2018
And this is my little cousin just so you guys can see pic.twitter.com/yQEEB8uZ2A
— Raj 🌹 (@_ethiopiangold) June 23, 2018
The woman appearing to call the police was identified by the Huffington Post as Alison Ettel.
Claiming she was “pretending” to call the cops, Ettel said she just “snapped” after hearing the sellers from her office window. – READ MORE
