Sen Kirsten Gillibrand’s father is tied to arrested leader of sex cult

(March 28, 2018) The father of New York Senator Kirsten Gillibrand reportedly has ties to an alleged slave sex cult.

GOP senatorial candidate Chele Farley said on Monday that Gillibrand’s father, Doug Rutnik, was once a lobbyist for NXIVM and its founder, Keith Raniere.

Raniere was arrested by the FBI on Monday and charged with sex trafficking and forced labor conspiracy.

‘For Kirsten Gillibrand, the self-proclaimed #MeToo Senator, to claim ignorance about a notorious sex-slave cult, in her own backyard, is simply hard to believe,’ Farley said.

According to the New York Post, Rutnik was hired by Raniere as a lobbyist in 2004 and was later sued by him. The case was eventually settled for $100,000. – READ MORE

RELATED: Allison Mack has been arrested for her alleged involvement in a sex cult.

On Friday, both the Smallville actress and Keith Raniere were charged with sex trafficking, sex trafficking conspiracy, and forced labor conspiracy, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York confirmed to Yahoo Entertainment. Raniere, the founder of the self-help group NXIVM and the alleged cult leader, was arrested last month.

Within NXIVM, there was reportedly a secret “sorority” called DOS, also known as “Lord/Master of the Obedient Female Companions.” Mack, 35, was allegedly a DOS Master who recruited and directed slaves to have sex with Raniere, also known as “Vanguard.”

“As alleged in the indictment, Allison Mack recruited women to join what was purported to be a female mentorship group that was, in fact, created and led by Keith Raniere,” U.S. Attorney Richard P. Donoghue said in a statement. “The victims were then exploited, both sexually and for their labor, to the defendants’ benefit. This Office and our law enforcement partners are committed to prosecuting predators who victimize others through sex trafficking and forced labor.” – READ MORE

