Comey Suggested Putting Leakers’ Heads on a Pike, Laughed About Jailing Journalists

Former FBI Director James Comey once talked with President Donald Trump about impaling the heads of leakers and jailing journalists, according to Comey’s newly released memos.

Comey: “I said something about the value of putting a head on a pike as a message. He replied by saying it may involve putting reporters in jail.” pic.twitter.com/kb5npUs8Bj — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) April 20, 2018

Citing a discussion the two were having about whistleblowers, Comey writes, “I said something about the value of putting a head on a pike as a message. He replied by saying it may involve putting reporters in jail.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1