Comey Suggested Putting Leakers’ Heads on a Pike, Laughed About Jailing Journalists

Former FBI Director James Comey once talked with President Donald Trump about impaling the heads of leakers and jailing journalists, according to Comey’s newly released memos.

Citing a discussion the two were having about whistleblowers, Comey writes, “I said something about the value of putting a head on a pike as a message. He replied by saying it may involve putting reporters in jail.” – READ MORE

