Co-owners of Alfa Bank Sue Ex-Spy Steele for Phony Trump Dossier

Co-owners of the Russian Alfa Bank – Mikhail Fridman, Petr Aven and German Khan – filed a lawsuit against the author of a “dossier on Donald Trump”, a former British intelligence officer, Christopher Steele, in the US District of Columbia court.

In the statement of claim, which the correspondent of TASS read on Friday, Steele and his London-based company Orbis Business Intelligence are accused of libel. “This is a claim for protection of honor, dignity, business reputation and compensation for moral damage,” the document stresses. “The business reputation of these three businessmen was defamed by materials prepared for political opponents of [Republican presidential candidate] Donald Trump during the 2016 election campaign of the year”.

“In one of the materials of this file, the plaintiffs – and Alfa Bank – are falsely accused of criminal behavior and alleged cooperation with the Kremlin to influence the presidential election in the US in 2016. However, neither the plaintiffs, nor Alfa- bank “did not commit any actions that are so recklessly attributed to them,” the text says. The lawyers of the plaintiffs demanded that the defendants be tried and compensation paid “in the amount that the court will establish.”

tass.ru