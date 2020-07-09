Sen. Kennedy’s advice to Americans: If Joe Biden wins, ‘build a fallout shelter’

Sen. John Kennedy on Monday advised Americans to “build a fallout shelter” if presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden is elected president in November.

“The vice president says he will transform America. He will and the American people will pay a fearsome price,” Kennedy, R-La., told “Hannity.”

Kennedy said that Biden’s foreign policy is “hugs and hot cocoa” for America’s enemies.

“Build a fallout shelter. You’ll need it. Weakness invites the wolves,” Kennedy said.

Joe Biden tweeted Sunday night that if he gets elected, his administration “won’t just rebuild this nation — we’ll transform it,” raising speculation online about what exactly in the country will be transformed.

The tweet came after a politically charged Fourth of July weekend, as the country works to manage a new surge in COVID-19 cases and tries to emerge from weeks of tense protests that have resulted in a widening divide between Democrats and Republicans. The tweet appeared to be embraced by supporters and was liked 140,000 times as of early Monday. – READ MORE

