‘Threat To Our Democracy’: GOP Senator Demands Ilhan Omar Resignation

Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) urged Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) to resign after calling for the “dismantling” of the U.S. political and economic systems Tuesday.

Democrat Rep. Ilhan Omar calls for “dismantling” of the U.S. “economy and political systems”https://t.co/c4n8U2deIV pic.twitter.com/mrKvlaiGyi — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 7, 2020

During a speech to members of the Minnesota People of Color and Indigenous Caucus in her home state, Omar said, “As long as our economy and political systems prioritize profit without considering who is profiting, who is being shut out, we will perpetuate this inequality. We cannot stop at criminal justice system. We must begin the work of dismantling the whole system of oppression wherever we find it.”

Ilhan Omar took an oath to defend and protect the Constitution, not shred it. Omar and her Marxist comrades are a threat to our Democracy. Omar should resign.https://t.co/ujBGxbWXtR — Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) July 7, 2020

The clip, which went viral on social media, prompted condemnation from Blackburn, who tweeted, “Ilhan Omar took an oath to defend and protect the Constitution, not shred it. Omar and her Marxist comrades are a threat to our Democracy. Omar should resign.” –READ MORE

