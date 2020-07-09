Former Fox anchor Shepard Smith joins CNBC to host evening newscast in continued ‘pursuit of the truth’

Veteran news anchor Shepard Smith has joined CNBC as an evening newscast anchor.

Smith left Fox News in 2019 after 23 years with the network.

Wednesday, CNBC announced that “The News with Shepard Smith” will debut this fall.

A statement from CNBC says, “Smith will anchor a new one-hour evening news program titled The News with Shepard Smith, airing Monday through Friday at 7pm ET.”

“The newscast,” the statement continues, “which will launch in the Fall, will cover the most significant news stories of the day and will feature the well-respected, fact-based storytelling that has been the hallmark of his 30-year career. Smith will also assume the new roles of CNBC’s Chief General News Anchor and Chief Breaking News Anchor as well as Executive Editor of The News with Shepard Smith.” – READ MORE

