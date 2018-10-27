SEN. KENNEDY: AVENATTI ‘HAS A CASUAL RELATIONSHIP WITH THE TRUTH’

Louisiana Republican Sen. John Kennedy called out Michael Avenatti and Julie Swetnick for her reportedly false affidavit alleging Justice Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct on Tucker Carlson’s show Thursday night.

“They are very serious allegations. The committee is alleging that Mr. Avenatti and Ms. Swetnick violated Title XVIII of the United States code, basically conspiracy, making a false statement, obstruction of a Senate committee,” Kennedy stated.

“Basically, the basis of the allegation is that Ms. Swetnick and Mr. Avenatti said that Ms. Swetnick had personal knowledge that Judge Kavanaugh spiked punch with drugs and alcohol,” Kennedy continued “that Judge Kavanaugh — now Justice Kavanaugh — fondled women, and that Justice Kavanaugh raped women.”

"Then, when she gave interviews to the news media, she recanted most of that testimony. The Judiciary Committee interviewed 10 witnesses trying to corroborate Ms. Swetnick's allegations. None of them could, quite the contrary," the senator continued. "He clearly has a casual relationship with the truth. And it appears to me that he will do the right thing, but only when constantly supervised and cornered like a rat."