OBAMA APPEARS WITH, ENDORSES NEVADA CANDIDATE JUST DAYS AFTER EX-WIFE LEVELS ABUSE ALLEGATIONS

Former President Barack Obama and other Democrats won’t comment on allegations levied against gubernatorial candidate Steve Sisolak by his ex-wife, including one that the Nevada Democrat bruised his former spouse.

Lori “Dallas” Garland told The Daily Caller News Foundation that she felt like “a total prisoner” throughout her 13-year marriage with Sisolak, and said the single-father backstory he has leveraged throughout his gubernatorial campaign is “bull.” Garland also said Sisolak bruised her neck in an August 2000 incident.

TheDCNF reviewed pictures of Garland’s bruised neck and a contemporaneous diary entry detailing the incident. The Sisolak campaign provided sworn statements from the candidate’s daughters, who say the saw the event when they were children, denying that he assaulted Garland.

Obama appeared alongside Sisolak at a campaign rally in Las Vegas on Monday, along with senatorial candidate Jacky Rosen, congressional candidate Susie Lee, and lieutenant governor candidate Kate Marshall. None of the Democrats returned repeated request for comment regarding the allegations. – READ MORE