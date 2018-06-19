True Pundit

Politics

Sen. Kamala Harris calls for DHS chief Kirstjen Nielsen to resign over ‘human rights abuses’

Posted on by
Share:

United States Secretary of Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen was already on the progressives’ radar and her comments Monday certainly won’t win her any friends with those who have been comparing housing of illegal immigrant children to concentration camps.

“We will not apologize for the job we do or for the job law enforcement does for doing the job that the American people expect us to do,” she told the National Sheriffs’ Association Monday.

Ironically, the job they do is enforce the law — and Congress makes the laws. People like Sen. Kamala Harris make the laws that border patrol agents are sworn to enforce, but rather than pass immigration reform, they’d rather see heads roll in the Trump administration. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

Sen. Kamala Harris calls for DHS chief Kirstjen Nielsen to resign over human rights abuses
Sen. Kamala Harris calls for DHS chief Kirstjen Nielsen to resign over human rights abuses

Sen. Kamala Harris is calling for DHS Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen to resign over the separation of families at the border.

twitchy.com twitchy.com

 

FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: