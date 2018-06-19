Sen. Kamala Harris calls for DHS chief Kirstjen Nielsen to resign over ‘human rights abuses’

United States Secretary of Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen was already on the progressives’ radar and her comments Monday certainly won’t win her any friends with those who have been comparing housing of illegal immigrant children to concentration camps.

DHS Sec. Nielsen: "Illegal actions have and must have consequences." "No more free passes. No more get-out-of-jail-free cards. No more lawlessness." https://t.co/1B3rK4m2KG pic.twitter.com/KQfSOy1lsy — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) June 18, 2018

“We will not apologize for the job we do or for the job law enforcement does for doing the job that the American people expect us to do,” she told the National Sheriffs’ Association Monday.

It's time for Secretary Nielsen to resign. The government should be in the business of keeping families together, not tearing them apart. And the government should have a commitment to transparency and accountability. Under her tenure, DHS does not have a track record of either. — Kamala Harris (@SenKamalaHarris) June 18, 2018

I’m calling on Kirstjen Nielsen to resign as Secretary of Homeland Security. Under her watch, our government has committed human rights abuses by breaking up families along the southern border. And she has ​failed to be accountable to and transparent with the American people. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) June 18, 2018

Ironically, the job they do is enforce the law — and Congress makes the laws. People like Sen. Kamala Harris make the laws that border patrol agents are sworn to enforce, but rather than pass immigration reform, they’d rather see heads roll in the Trump administration. – READ MORE

