True Pundit

Politics TV

Ann Coulter calls immigrant children ‘child actors’ (VIDEO)

Posted on by
Share:

Conservative commentator Ann Coulter called children crying at the border after being separated from parents “child actors” during an appearance Sunday on Fox News.

Coulter also said President Trump should not fall for the “child actors” as he faces pressure to end his zero-tolerance policy at the border, which has resulted in parents being separated from their children so that they face immediate deportation.

“I would also say one other thing, these child actors weeping and crying on all the other networks 24/7 right now — do not fall for it, Mr. President,” Coulter said on “The Next Revolution with Steve Hilton.”

“I get very nervous about the president getting his news from TV,” she added. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

Ann Coulter calls immigrant children 'child actors'
Ann Coulter calls immigrant children 'child actors'

Conservative commentator Ann Coulter called children crying at the border after being separated from parents “child actors” during an appearance Sunday on Fox News. 

TheHill TheHill
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: