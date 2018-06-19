Ann Coulter calls immigrant children ‘child actors’ (VIDEO)

Conservative commentator Ann Coulter called children crying at the border after being separated from parents “child actors” during an appearance Sunday on Fox News.

Coulter also said President Trump should not fall for the “child actors” as he faces pressure to end his zero-tolerance policy at the border, which has resulted in parents being separated from their children so that they face immediate deportation.

“I would also say one other thing, these child actors weeping and crying on all the other networks 24/7 right now — do not fall for it, Mr. President,” Coulter said on “The Next Revolution with Steve Hilton.”

Ann Coulter on Fox News calls crying immigrant children "child actors" and looks directly into the camera to warn Trump not to fall for it. pic.twitter.com/SIjrocmxKB — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) June 18, 2018

“I get very nervous about the president getting his news from TV,” she added. – READ MORE

