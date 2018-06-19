Judd Apatow calls Jeff Sessions ‘a f**king kidnapper,’ goes after Fox News

However you feel about the situation at the border, the rhetoric really needs to come down a notch — no, detention facilities in Texas are in no way comparable to Nazi concentration camps, no matter what Gen. Michael Hayden might suggest.

BREAKING: AG Sessions on Trump admin. policy of separating migrant families at US border: "If we build a wall, we pass some legislation, we close some loopholes, we won’t face these terrible choices." https://t.co/EUQCHMLReF pic.twitter.com/f1RLExPmOH — NBC News (@NBCNews) June 18, 2018

He is a fucking kidnapper! The Murdoch’s support these policies ! Where are the Fox stars and executives speaking up?! Imagine if it was your kids. Who has a movie, TV show, sporting event, news show at Fox? How can you remain silent when they promote these policies? https://t.co/jrPVKrxK6n — Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) June 18, 2018

“Knocked Up” and “40-Year-Old Virgin” Director Judd Apatow was deeply triggered by this video of Attorney General Jeff Sessions speaking at the National Sheriffs’ Association, calling him “a f**king kidnapper.” – READ MORE

