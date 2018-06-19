True Pundit

Entertainment Politics

Judd Apatow calls Jeff Sessions ‘a f**king kidnapper,’ goes after Fox News

Posted on by
Share:

However you feel about the situation at the border, the rhetoric really needs to come down a notch — no, detention facilities in Texas are in no way comparable to Nazi concentration camps, no matter what Gen. Michael Hayden might suggest.

“Knocked Up” and “40-Year-Old Virgin” Director Judd Apatow was deeply triggered by this video of Attorney General Jeff Sessions speaking at the National Sheriffs’ Association, calling him “a f**king kidnapper.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

Judd Apatow calls Jeff Sessions 'a f**king kidnapper,' goes after Fox News
Judd Apatow calls Jeff Sessions 'a f**king kidnapper,' goes after Fox News

Judd Apatow is calling on everyone at Fox News to speak up against kidnapper Jeff Sessions.

twitchy.com twitchy.com
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: