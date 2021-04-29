Sen. John Kennedy: If you hate cops so much, ‘call a meth head the next time you’re in trouble’

Republican Sen. John Kennedy (La.) on Monday advised anti-police activists to “call a meth head” the next time they’re in danger and in need of assistance.

The conservative lawmaker, known for his folksy witticisms, made the suggestion during an interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity Monday evening while the two were discussing the continued anti-police sentiment expressed by progressive activists and Democratic politicians.

“I’ve said it before, if you hate cops just because they’re cops, feel free to call a criminal, call a meth head the next time you get in trouble,” Kennedy said.

“I just do not accept, nor do I think most Americans accept, that most cops are bad people, or racist,” he went on to say. “They don’t get up every day and go into work hoping they can hurt somebody. Most of them get up every day and hope they can themselves come back home alive.”

Earlier in the interview, Kennedy noted that police officers “have about 60 million encounters with Americans every year,” the vast majority of which end without insult or injury. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --