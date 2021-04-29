Biden cuts off press questions: ‘I’m really gonna be in trouble’ if I keep answering

President Biden said he would be “in trouble” if he continued to take questions from reporters during a rare back-and-forth with the press Tuesday afternoon.

After speaking about new federal health guidelines for mask-wearing for vaccinated and non-vaccinated individuals, Biden answered a few shouted questions from gathered reporters at the White House.

“I’m sorry,” he said, after listening to questions about his own mask-wearing and a potential summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin. “This is the last question I’ll take, and I’m really gonna be in trouble.”

It wasn’t clear what Biden meant, although he’s known for self-deprecation over his history of gaffes.

“Who will Biden ‘get in trouble’ with for taking basic press questions? He’s the PRESIDENT!” Ricochet’s Lyndsey Fifield tweeted.

Since he became president, he’s been more reserved, limiting his engagements with the media to one solo press conference and occasional impromptu question-and-answer sessions like Tuesday’s.

While White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki has held daily press briefings, reporters have expressed frustration at times for a lack of transparency on border issues and the lack of access overall to Biden.

The Washington Post’s Fact-Checker, breaking down the 67 falsehoods it had recorded from him during his first 100 days, noted the number was partly a function of how Biden “rarely faces reporters or speaks off the cuff.”

Biden repeated CDC guidelines about people continuing to wear masks indoors, regardless of whether they have been vaccinated, while saying vaccinated people can gather outside without one. He continued to advise any Americans who have not received a vaccine to get one as soon as possible.

Asked why people who aren’t vaccinated should still wear masks outdoors, given the risk of transmission is extremely low, Biden said, “because the science indicates that the most certain way to make sure it doesn’t spread is if both people have been vaccinated, and you’re outside.” – READ MORE

