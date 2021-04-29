Feds raid Rudy Giuliani apartment in Ukraine investigation

Federal investigators have executed a search warrant on former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani, seizing electronic devices, sources confirmed to Fox News.

The raid on Giuliani, which was first reported by the New York Times, comes as federal authorities were investigating whether he violated the law by lobbying the Trump administration on behalf of Ukrainian officials in 2019. Giuliani has served as former President Donald Trump’s personal attorney on a number of high-profile matters.

According to Giuliani’s attorney Robert Costello, seven FBI agents arrived at the apartment at 6 a.m. on Wednesday, and remained for roughly two hours. The agents seized several electronic devices including laptops and cell phones.

“This is totally unnecessary,” Costello told Fox News, claiming that the raid was done to “make him look like he’s some sort of criminal.”

The warrant was based on suspicion that Giuliani violated the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA) in lobbying on behalf of Ukraine. FARA requires individuals to notify the State Department if they are acting as a foreign agent. – READ MORE

