Politics TV
Sen. Jeff Flake Says Trump Should Be Challenged By A Republican In 2020
On Sunday, retiring Senator Jeff Flake (R-AZ) told “Meet the Press” host Chuck Todd that President Trump should be primaried in 2020:
TODD: He’s running for re-election already; he announced that last night basically. Do you think he needs to be challenged from somebody who espouses your views?
FLAKE: Yes. I do, I do. I mean, it would be a tough go in a Republican primary. The Republican Party is the Trump Party right now – but that’s not to say it will stay that way. – READ MORE
Daily Wire