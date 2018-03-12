Sen. Jeff Flake Says Trump Should Be Challenged By A Republican In 2020

On Sunday, retiring Senator Jeff Flake (R-AZ) told “Meet the Press” host Chuck Todd that President Trump should be primaried in 2020:

TODD: He’s running for re-election already; he announced that last night basically. Do you think he needs to be challenged from somebody who espouses your views?

FLAKE: Yes. I do, I do. I mean, it would be a tough go in a Republican primary. The Republican Party is the Trump Party right now – but that’s not to say it will stay that way. – READ MORE

