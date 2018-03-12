True Pundit

WATCH: Elizabeth Warren Makes Huge Announcement About 2020 Presidential Run

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) appeared on “Fox News Sunday” to make a major announcement about rumors that she is running for president in 2020: it’s not going to happen.

John Roberts asked her about the 2020 election and Warren responded, “I am not running for president in 2020. I have election right now in 2018 in Massachusetts.” – READ MORE

