WaPo’s Michael Gerson: Evangelicals Who Support Trump Are ‘Slimy Political Operatives, Not Moral Leaders’ (VIDEO)

Sunday on CBS’s “Face the Nation,” Washington Post columnist Michael Gerson said evangelicals who supported President Donald Trump were “slimy political operatives, not moral leaders.”

This is a case where their morality seems to be determined by their politics. And they have ceased to be moral leaders in that sense. It’s — it was a tough choice for many evangelicals between Hillary Clinton and the president. And I understand that.

But they have been the most sycophantic element of the Republican coalition, which was — is unnecessary. They have not provided that moral judgment that I think leavens our politics or should leaven our politics.

And so I have done this piece in “The Atlantic” essentially arguing that they have — they are betraying a great tradition. Evangelicalism really has had a good tradition. And now they are really undermining that reputation of their faith.

BRENNAN: But, in that judgment, you are saying the transactional part of this relationship isn’t worth the trade-off?

GERSON: Well, they are acting like, you know, slimy political operatives, not moral leaders. – READ MORE

