Sen. Hawley Introduces Legislation That Goes After Big Tech For Selective Censorship

Senator Josh Hawley introduced legislation that would let users sue Big Tech companies if they have been victims of selective censorship policies.

Hawley, along with Senators Ted Cruz, Marco Rubio, Tom Cotton and Mike Braun, introduced the Limiting Section 230 Immunity to Good Samaritans Act.

If implemented, it would stop Big Tech companies from receiving their “liability shield” that they have under the Section 230 Communications and Decency Act. This allows them to not be sued for something a user posted on their site, as they are “platforms,” not “publishers” with an editorial policy.

Today I’m introducing new legislation to combat #BigTech censorship. It gives users the right to sue if the big platforms enforce their terms unfairly or unequally. Proud to be joined by ⁦@marcorubio⁩ ⁦@SenTomCotton ⁦@SenatorBraun⁩ https://t.co/OcvXfHXPYk — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) June 17, 2020

However, they can avoid this loss of liability protection if they update their terms of service and include “pledges to operate in good faith,” along with details on how they implement their content moderation policies, Hawley’s office told Axios.

Hawley’s bill allows anyone who believes the provider “is not operating in good faith,” in that they have not been consistently applying their content moderation policies to people of all political stripes, to be able to sue the Big Tech company for up to $5,000 plus attorney fees. – READ MORE

