‘Completely Different’: Host Of ‘The View’ Says Trump Rally ‘10 Times Worse’ Health Risk Than BLM Protests

Thousands of maskless protesters running rampant through the streets? No problem. A political rally for President Trump? Out of the question!

That’s the take of Joy Behar, a co-host of ABC’s “The View,” who claims Trump’s Tulsa, Oklahoma, rally on Saturday is a far greater danger to public health than the Black Lives Matter protests occurring across the U.S.

“He only cares that you come and supply kudos to his massive ego,” Behar said Tuesday before demanding Trump supporters stay home. “He won’t even give you health insurance if you get sick. Why are you going? Why?”

“The rally for Trump is indoors,” Behar said. “The protesters are out in the streets and most of them are wearing masks, I notice, even though a lot of them are not. And they should be, but the indoor situation is ten times worse and much more dangerous. That’s all. It’s completely different.”

Another co-host, Sunny Hostin, agreed. "You're inviting 60,000 people to a rally where … masks are optional," she said. "They very well may be infected with a life-ending virus. I just think it's – he's a menace."

