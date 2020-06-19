Facebook Bans Trump Campaign Ad that Denounces Antifa Violence

Facebook removed an ad from the Trump campaign earlier today attacking Antifa, citing its policy on “organized hate.”

The ad, now removed by Facebook, denounced Antifa, the decentralized movement of far-left agitators known for acts of domestic terrorism and political violence.

During the George Floyd riots, Attorney General William Barr described the actions of Antifa as domestic terrorism, and President Trump has also confirmed that he intends to label Antifa a domestic terrorist organization.

This is an emoji.🔻 It’s also a symbol widely used by Antifa. It was used in an ad about Antifa. It is not in the ADL’s Hate Symbols Database. pic.twitter.com/V4fK8QWHKD — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 & get the APP (@TrumpWarRoom) June 18, 2020

The now-deleted Trump ad featured an inverted red-and-black triangle to symbolize the Antifa movement, which uses the red-and-black color scheme in their badges, flags, and propaganda as a form of ideological identification. Red-and-black are the historical colors of the anarcho-communist movement, and red triangles are an Antifa symbol according to products available for purchase. – READ MORE

