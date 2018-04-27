Sen. Graham: Trump Deserves Nobel Peace Prize If North Korea Ends Nuclear Program

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) said the dramatic announcement that North and South Korean leaders will work toward a “nuclear-free Korean Peninsula” and try to officially end the Korean War would not have been possible without President Trump.

The joint announcement that both sides agreed to a framework that could finally bring peace to the Korean Peninsula and potentially end decades of tension between the Hermit Kingdom and the global community came after a historic meeting between South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korea’s Kim Jong Un

“Donald Trump convinced North Korea and China he was serious about bringing about change. We’re not there yet, but if this happens, President Trump deserves the Nobel Peace Prize,” Graham said Friday on “Fox & Friends.”

Military solutions are now fully in place,locked and loaded,should North Korea act unwisely. Hopefully Kim Jong Un will find another path! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 11, 2017

READ MORE:

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1