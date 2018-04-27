House Intel: Clapper Leaked Trump Dossier Details to CNN’s Jake Tapper & Deep State Media, Later Was Hired by CNN

James Clapper is a media rat — and a corrupt Rat at that — according to the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence’s report on Russia collusion during the 2016 election.

Clapper, as head of the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, was one of the top intelligence officials in the Barack Obama administration.

Let’s go right to the report:

(U) Finding #44: Former Director of National

Intelligence James Clapper. now a CNN

national security analyst, provided inconsistent

testimony to the Committee about

his contacts with the media, including CNN.

(U) When initially asked about leaks

related to the ICA in July 2017, former ONI

Clapper flatly denied discussing the dossier

compiled by Steele or any other intelligence

related to Russia hacking of the 2016

election with journalists. Clapper subsequently

acknowledged discussing the

dossier with CNN journalist Jake Tapper,

and admitted that he might have spoken

with other journalists about the same topic.

Clapper’s discussion with Tapper took

place in early January 2017, around the time

IC leaders briefed President Obama and

President-elect Trump, on “the Christopher

Steele information,” a two-page summary

of which was “enclosed in” the highly classified

version of the ICA.”

(U) On January 10, 2017, CNN published

an article by Tapper and others, which claimed that

“classified documents presented

last week to President Obama and President-elect

Trump included allegations . ..

about Mr. Trump” that were

in a two-page synopsis … appended to a

report on Russian interference in the 2016

election” and derived from “memos

compiled by a former British intelligence

operative.” Those claims were sourced to

multiple U.S. officials with direct

knowledge of the briefings. The next day,

Clapper issued a statement describing a call

with President-elect Trump in which Clapper

“expressed my profound-dismay at the leaks

that have been appearing the in press and

“emphasized . . . that I do not believe the

leaks came from within the lC.”

(U) The Committee assesses that leaks

to CNN about the dossier were especially

significant, since CNN’s report that two page

synopsis of the report was given to

President Obama and Trump was the proximate

cause of BuzzFeed News’ decision to

publish the dossier for the first time just a

few hours later. Until that point, the dossier

had been circulating among elected

official, intelligence agents, and journalists,

but remained unpublished.

As the accompanying

article explained, BuzzFeed

News publishing the full document so that

Americans can make up their own minds

about allegations about the president-elect

that have circulated at the highest levels of

government.

{U} In approximately early August 2017,

shortly after his testimony to the committee,

Clapper joined CNN.



