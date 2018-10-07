SEN. GRAHAM: THE KAVANAUGH ALLEGATIONS ARE THE ‘CLOSEST THING TO MCCARTHYISM IN MY LIFETIME’

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham called the allegations and investigation into sexual misconduct on the part of Brett Kavanaugh the “closest thing to McCarthyism” he’s seen in his lifetime during an appearance on Fox News’ “Hannity” Friday night.

“The one thing I like about Senator Collins, if you think can you change her mind by yelling at her and showing up at her house you’re dead wrong. Again, I just want to compliment her, for stopping what I thought was the closest thing to McCarthyism in my lifetime,” Graham said.

He continued, "That a man is guilty until proven innocent, facts don't matter, smearing him equates to him being disqualified. She stood tall. The best thing that happened to a good man is for a strong woman to come to his aid. That's exactly — Susan came to the aid of an independent judiciary tonight."

South Carolina Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham did not take kindly to a group of protesters who followed him to his car, yelling demeaning comments.

I WITNESSED BASED LINDSEY GRAHAM IRL Graham was walking to his car. Protesters followed him screaming that they would remove him from office. Graham spins around & says: “Well, please move to South Carolina.” Then looks back at me & smiles. Cryinghttps://t.co/3LuzaR6Adh pic.twitter.com/J8mI2X8b2u — Benny (@bennyjohnson) October 5, 2018

The protesters were waiting outside of Graham’s Senate office building protesting Supreme Court justice nominee Brett Kavanaugh. The protesters ran from their position standing on the side of the road with “STOP KAVANAUGH” signs to harass the Senator on his way to his waiting car.

The women yelled that Graham was "despicable" and needed to be "kicked out of office." In response, Graham smiled and wondered aloud if the women were South Carolina voters. "We will vote you out of South Carolina!" the protester said.