Ruth Bader Ginsburg: I’m ‘Really Turned On’ By #MeToo Movement (VIDEO)

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg said during a recent talk at Georgetown University that she is “really turned on” by the #MeToo movement.

Ginsburg, 85, made the comments just a day before Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee last week about unsubstantiated allegations of sexual misconduct made against him, USA Today reported. – READ MORE

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg forgot the contents of the 14th Amendment while speaking to the National Woman’s Party in late August and needed an audience member to give her a copy of the Constitution so she could remember what it said.

The incident happened on August 26, 2018, when Ginsburg was asked to talk about the Equal Rights Amendment while addressing the audience at the Belmont-Paul Women’s Equality National Monument.

“So you’ve written a few articles over the years about the need for the ERA … and you’ve of course noted that the ERA would give the Supreme Court a more secure handle in its support for equality,” said Jill C. Morrison, Executive Director of the Women’s Law and Public Policy Fellowship at Georgetown Law.- READ MORE