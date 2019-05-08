Sen. Graham Pledges to Investigate Origins of Trump-Russia Probe, Use of Steele Dossier

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham said on “Hannity” Tuesday that he hopes Attorney General Bill Barr thoroughly investigates the origins of the FBI’s investigation of the Trump campaign.

“Somebody needs to look at this like they looked at Trump. We have got to get to the bottom of it and make sure it never happens again,” Graham said.

Mueller found no evidence that Trump or his campaign coordinated with the Russians to interfere in the election. But Mueller did not come to a conclusion on whether the president obstructed justice.

Graham said the FISA warrant to surveil Carter Page was issued on the basis of the claims made in ex-British spy Christopher Steele’s unverified dossier and would not have been granted otherwise. Graham and Hannity questioned why Mueller didn’t investigate further into the origins of the Steele dossier, and when exactly he became aware that there wasn’t evidence of collusion.

"What I want to know is: when did know there was no conspiracy with The Trump campaign and Russia as it relates to collusion of any kind?" Hannity asked. "Why was he not concerned about Hillary's dirty Russian dossier when he had plenty of time to look into medallions and laws and taxes?