Doggett (D): I Don’t Want to Throw Barr in Jail, ‘But I’m Ready to Do So’ (VIDEO)

Rep. Lloyd Doggett (D., Texas) said he’s ready to hold Attorney General William Barr in contempt of Congress and “throw him in jail” if need be.

Discussing the Mueller Report Tuesday on CNN’s Cuomo Prime Time, Doggett accused Trump of repeatedly lying and “almost begging for impeachment.” Chris Cuomo then asked what exactly House Democrats mean when they say they will hold Barr in “inherent contempt” of Congress.

“Oh, yeah. Inherent contempt. Which is, what?” Cuomo asked.

“What it means, as recognized by the United States Supreme Court in the 19th Century, is that the Congress can on its own part issue a subpoena or support the subpoena through arrest or through fines,” Doggett said. “And I think we need to be prepared to do both.” – READ MORE