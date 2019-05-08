Eric Swalwell and Cory Booker Battle Over Who Would Be Better at Taking Guns Away From Americans

Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) and Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) got into a bit of a spat over who would be better at taking guns away from Americans.

In the crowded field of 21 Democrats running for president in 2020, Swalwell made gun control his niche issue to stand apart from his competitors. As IJR previously reported, Swalwell vowed to implement a mandatory gun buyback of “military-style weapons” — á la New Zealand — and vowed to arrest those Americans who didn’t participate.

Unfortunately for the congressman, a candidate higher up on the recent primary polls released his own gun-limiting plan, stealing Swalwell’s spotlight.

As IJR reported Monday, Booker announced his own plan that would require gun owners to have a license, close “loopholes,” and “ban assault weapons.”

Booker’s team called this plan the “most sweeping gun violence prevention proposal ever advanced by a presidential candidate.” – READ MORE