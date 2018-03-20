Sen. Graham Calls for Senate Judiciary Hearing on McCabe Firing

Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham (S.C.) on Sunday called for the Senate Judiciary Committee to hold a hearing on the firing of former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, claiming that the issue must be handled with “as much transparency as possible.”

“I think we owe it to the average American to have a hearing in the Judiciary Committee where Attorney General Sessions comes forward with whatever documentation he has about the firing, and give Mr. McCabe the chance to defend himself,” Graham said on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

“I believe when it comes to this issue we need as much transparency as possible to make sure it wasn’t politically motivated,” he continued. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1