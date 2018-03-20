Politics
Sen. Graham Calls for Senate Judiciary Hearing on McCabe Firing
Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham (S.C.) on Sunday called for the Senate Judiciary Committee to hold a hearing on the firing of former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, claiming that the issue must be handled with “as much transparency as possible.”
“I think we owe it to the average American to have a hearing in the Judiciary Committee where Attorney General Sessions comes forward with whatever documentation he has about the firing, and give Mr. McCabe the chance to defend himself,” Graham said on CNN’s “State of the Union.”
“I believe when it comes to this issue we need as much transparency as possible to make sure it wasn’t politically motivated,” he continued. – READ MORE
