Parkland students claim they are the ‘mass shooting generation.’ But the facts tell different story.

Students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, who are outspokenly in favor of increased gun control, appeared on CBS’ “60 Minutes” on Sunday and claimed their generation has become the “mass shooting generation.”

But according to a recent analysis studying school shootings, school shooting massacres are not a “growing epidemic,” as NPR phrased it.

“Schools are safer today than they had been in previous decades,” James Alan Fox, a professor of criminology at Northeastern University in Boston who has studied mass murder for three decades, told NPR.

Fox and doctoral student Emma Fridel recently ran the numbers and discovered there have been very few actual “mass shootings” — defined as a shooting with more than four deaths, excluding the killer — at schools since 1996. In fact, there have been just eight, while there have been just 16 multiple victim shootings.

Not only are school massacres not an “epidemic,” Fox said, but they are actually becoming less frequent than they were in the 1990s. “Four times the number of children were killed in schools in the early 1990s than today,” Fox told [email protected] – READ MORE

