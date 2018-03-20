21-Year FBI Veteran Shatters the Narrative on McCabe: His Firing Was Fitting and Justified

Speaking with the Tampa Bay Times, 21-year FBI veteran Fred Humphries said McCabe deserved to be fired and celebrated by flying the FBI’s flag in his front yard.

“I was encouraged and hopeful,” he said upon learning about McCabe’s termination.

“Every employee of the FBI voluntarily swears to observe the bureau’s strict standards of conduct, especially in terms of candor and ethics,” Humphries continued. “When we fall short of that, we can expect appropriate sanctions. Yesterday’s firing of the former deputy director demonstrates that those sanctions are meted out uniformly, regardless of rank or position.”

According to Humphries, McCabe “lived by the sword and his career died by the same sword.” He added how the FBI, overall, is a great institution because of their past work. – READ MORE

