Sen. Graham blasts Pelosi: ‘She hates Trump to the point of hurting our own nation’

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi‘s criticism of President Trump over his halting of funding to the World Health Organization goes beyond just a personal attack, U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., said Saturday night.

“So her issue is she hates Trump to the point of hurting our own nation,” Graham said on Fox News’ “Justice with Judge Jeanine.”

“She is condemning President Trump for cutting funds off of the WHO because they’ve been in China‘s pocket, as she at one time mentioned, the fact the virus came out of China, that the Chinese Communist Party lied to the American people and the world at large.”

Pelosi blasted Trump’s decision to freeze funding for the WHO, vowing Wednesday to “swiftly” challenge the action amid the coronavirus crisis. In a statement, Pelosi, D-Calif., said the halt in funding amid the global pandemic was “senseless.”

Graham defended President Trump and his Chinese travel ban for protecting Americans.

“President Trump has done a damn good job protecting this country,” Graham said. “He closed down travel to China when nobody in the world suggested we should. On March 13th, he declared a national emergency, put CDC guidelines into place that I think have saved a million Americans. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --