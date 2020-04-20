WATCH: Wallace Grills Pelosi For Underplaying Coronavirus Threat. She Responds With False Claims.

Fox News anchor Chris Wallace grilled House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) on Sunday for being critical of President Donald Trump’s response to the coronavirus outbreak while she encouraged people in San Francisco to visit Chinatown in late February.

Fox News’ Chris Wallace calls out Nancy Pelosi for promoting tourism during the coronavirus pandemic pic.twitter.com/tkhte8qRYD — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) April 19, 2020

“That’s what we’re trying to do today is to say, everything is fine here. Come, because precautions have been taken,” Pelosi said on February 24. “We think it’s very safe to be in Chinatown and hope that others will come.”

San Francisco declared a state of emergency over the coronavirus the very next day.

“If the president underplayed the threat in the early days, Speaker Pelosi, didn’t you as well?” Wallace asked. – READ MORE

