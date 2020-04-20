WATCH: Pelosi Rips Trump as a ‘Poor Leader,’ Claims He Is Trying to ‘Avoid Responsibility’

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) says she does not pay attention to President Donald Trump’s tweets about her.

During an interview on ABC News’ “This Week,” Pelosi was asked to respond to a series of tweets Trump sent attacking her for her leadership of House Democrats during the coronavirus outbreak.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi responds as President Trump ramps up attacks against her: “Frankly, I don’t pay that much attention to the president’s tweets against me. As I’ve said, he’s a poor leader. He’s always trying to avoid responsibility.” https://t.co/8MWudGIONC pic.twitter.com/haaGWAyDVw — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) April 19, 2020

“Frankly, I don’t pay that much attention to the president’s tweets against me. As I’ve said, he’s a poor leader. He’s always trying to avoid responsibility, and assign blame,” she said. – READ MORE

