Sen Ernst Proclaims AOC’s Idea to Abolish Electoral College Would ‘Silence’ Voices Across Country

Senator Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) took aim at self-described democratic socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) after the freshman Democrat called for the abolishment of the Electoral College.

In a tweet published late Wednesday morning, Ernst — a combat veteran and the junior senator from Iowa — delivered a haymaker against Ocasio-Cortez, claiming that nixing the electoral institution would “silence” voters’ voices in the Hawkeye State and “many other states” in America.

The Iowa Republican also blasted the move as being “more evidence” of the Democratic Party’s lack of “touch” with voters.

Actually @AOC, eliminating the Electoral College would silence our voices here in Iowa and in many other states across the country. This is just more evidence of how out of touch the Democrats have become. https://t.co/yfm4oDCpkm — Joni Ernst (@joniernst) August 21, 2019

