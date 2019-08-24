Brutally violent Antifa protester arrested on weapon charge — and leftists have raised nearly $10,000 in two days for his ‘legal defense’

Dial, 37, was charged with attempted assault, unlawful use of a weapon, and riot, the station said.

If it isn’t obvious enough, Dial apparently isn’t your run-of-the-mill leftist demonstrator.

You see, a “legal defense fund” has been set up for Dial — which in just two days has amassed nearly $10,000 — and the fundraiser text identifies him as the “#betacuck4lyfe” protester wearing a red helmet during an altercation with school bus passengers.

Exclusive new video angle shows what happened unedited during the antifa bus attack last Saturday during the #PortlandProtest. https://t.co/OJ02AA01C8 pic.twitter.com/oRHmEp5P10 — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) August 21, 2019

What the photo doesn't show is that the red-helmeted Beta Cuck 4 Lyfe guy was part of a mob that attacked the bus as it was moving along a Portland street. Apparently they didn't like the sign in the window that read "Antifa = Terrorism!"