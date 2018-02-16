Sen. Dick Durbin In Hot Water After Using Olympian’s Family As An Example Of ‘Exceptional’ Immigrants

While pushing for immigration reform on the Senate floor, Durbin used Kim’s family’s story as an example of how humble beginnings can produce major achievements that ultimately benefit the whole country.

“[Kim’s father] decided to go to school. He picked up a degree in engineering technology. … He decided to start a family,” Durbin said. “A nice little family. And a little girl, who had a special skill when it came to snowboarding. That girl was Chloe Kim, and she won a gold medal last night at the Olympics.”

“It’s a story of an immigrant family. A man who might not have passed some of the merit-based tests that we’re hearing around here … But who came to the United States determined to make a life and to bring a family forward,” Durbin continued.

But it turns out, Durbin was being “ableist” and “exclusionary” in suggesting that immigrants (or their kids) can become extraordinary athletes. Leftists on Twitter immediately took umbrage at Durbin’s speech, claiming that they didn’t just want capable immigrants — they want all immigrants. – READ MORE

