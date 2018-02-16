Petty Much? WashPost’s Heil Mocks Pence for Valentine’s Gift, Gushes Over Obama Tweet

Proving that there’s nothing too small that the media won’t attack the current administration for, Washington Post gossip columnist Emily Heil bashed the Vice President for his Valentine’s Day gift choice, in an article for today’s Post.

Heil’s condescending piece was dripping with sarcasm, right from the headline, “Mike Pence bought a Valentine’s Day gift for his wife at . . . CVS.” In case you missed the subtle slam, Heil opens with this snarky tidbit:

“Hey, isn’t that … Vice President Pence, on Wednesday night dropping by a retail spot known for its selection of gifts every woman loves?”

While Heil mocked the Vice President for going to buy flowers for his wife at the drugstore, she found a single tweet from former President Obama to Michelle Obama worthy of gushy praise.

In the same column of today’s paper, Heil and co-writer Helena Andrews-Dyer prominently displayed a picture of the couple with the tweet and a caption praising the couple’s “social media PDA” – READ MORE

